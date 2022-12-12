'Powerball First Millionaire of the Year' | 8 North Carolinians win VIP trip to NYC for a chance to win $1M

Eight people from NC will get to celebrate New Year's Eve in Times Square with a VIP trip and a chance to be a millionaire in the new year.

RALEIGH, N.C. — One lucky North Carolinian could be the first Powerball Millionaire of the Year.

Eight people from North Carolina will get to celebrate New Year's Eve in New York City with a VIP trip and a chance to be a millionaire in the new year.

Winners for the trip to New York were selected through a second-chance drawing by the N.C. Education Lottery as part of Powerball's First Millionaire of the Year promotion.

The VIP trip includes a New Year's Eve gala in Times Square, $1,000 spending money, Broadway tickets, and three nights' hotel accommodations.

The winners include:

Gary Krigbaum of Spindale

Katherine Klonis of Kill Devil Hills

Ethan Erickson of Fuquay-Varina

Chris Brady of Raleigh

Christina Chestnut of Charlotte

Marjorie Donadio of Wake Forest

Andrea Teopantzin of Hickory

Mark Womack of Angier

This is the fourth year that Powerball has held the drawing for a $1 million prize.

The winner will be announced in a drawing after midnight on ABC’s broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023.

