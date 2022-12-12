'Powerball First Millionaire of the Year' | 8 North Carolinians win VIP trip to NYC for a chance to win $1M

RALEIGH, N.C. — One lucky North Carolinian could be the first Powerball Millionaire of the Year.
Eight people from North Carolina will get to celebrate New Year's Eve in New York City with a VIP trip and a chance to be a millionaire in the new year.
Winners for the trip to New York were selected through a second-chance drawing by the N.C. Education Lottery as part of Powerball's First Millionaire of the Year promotion.
The VIP trip includes a New Year's Eve gala in Times Square, $1,000 spending money, Broadway tickets, and three nights' hotel accommodations.
The winners include:
- Gary Krigbaum of Spindale
- Katherine Klonis of Kill Devil Hills
- Ethan Erickson of Fuquay-Varina
- Chris Brady of Raleigh
- Christina Chestnut of Charlotte
- Marjorie Donadio of Wake Forest
- Andrea Teopantzin of Hickory
- Mark Womack of Angier
This is the fourth year that Powerball has held the drawing for a $1 million prize.
The winner will be announced in a drawing after midnight on ABC’s broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023.
