Someone in NC just won $2 million in Monday's Powerball drawing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at a Fayetteville grocery store for Monday’s drawing won a $2 million prize.
According to the North Carolina Lottery, the lucky $2 million winner purchased the ticket at the Harris Teeter on Raeford Road in Fayetteville, winning the largest prize nationally in the drawing.
The $3 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls and captured the Power Play prize of $2 million. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million. The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.
Since no one won Monday’s jackpot, the Powerball jackpot climbs to $454 million as an annuity prize or $271.9 million cash for Wednesday’s drawing. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.
Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery’s website or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.
