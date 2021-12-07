NC man hits big on $20 scratch off ticket!

A man is shocked after a big win!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Mitchell Urquiza tried his luck on a scratch-off and the odds were in his favor.

Urquiza turned $20 into $100,000 after purchasing a lottery ticket at the Quick Stop on North Franklin Road. He brought home $70,756 after taxes.

“I really didn’t believe it at first,” Urquiza said. “I kept thinking it must be a mistake.”

He said he wasn’t in a rush to scratch the ticket because he likes to take his time and try his luck throughout the day instead of scratching it all at once. Once he realized he was a big winner, Urquiza said he called his wife to tell her what happened.

“She didn’t believe it either,” Urquiza said. “She told me to come home so she could make sure I was reading it right.”

Urquiza said he wants to buy a house for his wife and two kids after paying off bills and helping a few family members.