Dave County man wins $150k from $5 scratch-off ticket

He brought the 'Super Loteria' ticket from Quality Mart on U.S. 64 West in Mocksville.

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story about where the money from the NC education lottery goes. 

One Davie County man is $150,000 dollars richer and it only cost him $5.

Arnold Harpe of Mocksville brought a Super Loteria ticket from Quality Mart on U.S. 64 West in Mocksville. A few scratches later, he found out he hit a $150,000 dollar prize. 

Harpe took home $106,516 after taxes. 

Super Loteria debuted in April with five $150,000 prizes. Three $150,000 prizes remain, so you still have a chance at winning a big prize! 

