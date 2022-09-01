Thomasville man turns $5 into a quarter of a million dollars after purchasing scratch-off ticket

Lewis brought a 20X The Cash ticket at Cross Roads Grocery on West Fairfield Road in High Point right after the jackpot reached $510,192.

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — One Thomasville man tried his luck on a $5 Fast Play ticket and won!

Roger Lewis Jr. was at the right place at the right time.

He brought a 20X The Cash ticket at Cross Roads Grocery on West Fairfield Road in High Point right after the jackpot reached $510,192.

The Fast Play rolling jackpot grows each time someone buys a ticket. So, when Lewis brought his ticket, he won half of the jackpot prize.

He won a $255,096 prize, but took home $181,145 after taxes.

The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 320,000.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.