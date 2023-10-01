Speedway stop makes North Carolinian $2 million richer

The lucky ticket was purchased at a Speedway on East Caswell Street in Wadesboro.

WADESBORO, N.C. — A person in North Carolina is $2 million richer after a Powerball drawing Saturday.

The lucky winner purchased their $3 ticket at the Speedway on East Caswell Street in Wadesboro.

They were one of three winners to win the largest prize nationally in Saturday's drawing. The other two were from Texas and Delaware.

No one won Saturday's overall jackpot, now it is $131 million.

The next drawing is Monday.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise on average more than $2.5 million a day for education. For details on how money raised by the lottery made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties last year, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.

