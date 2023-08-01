New Carolina Panthers $5 scratch-off ticket released

Prizes include $200,000 cash and field-level seats to watch the Panthers play.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Education Lottery is introducing a new scratch-off that will have fans pounding with the Carolina Panthers!

It offers a chance to win big money and exclusive, VIP game day experiences with the Panthers.

The new $5 Carolina Panthers ticket offers more than $22.7 million in prizes with five top prizes of $200,000.

Not only will they offer prizes but lucky Panthers fans can win exclusive experiences in 10-second-chance drawings!

Enter your Panthers scratch-off tickets in those drawings for a chance to watch the team play in the comfort of The Vault, an exclusive field-level experience. You could also win a Champions Village Game Day Experience with food, drink, and premium seating at Bank of America Stadium. More lucky winners will win a Combine Experience where you can test your football skills and meet the team captains.

The final grand prize provides one lucky fan with season tickets to The Vault for the 2024 football season.

In all, the second-chance drawings offer 19 Panthers prizes, including:

Eight winners of Carolina Panthers Vault Game Tickets

Five winners of a Carolina Panthers Champions Village Game Day Experience

Five winners of a Carolina Panthers Combine Experience

One winner of a Carolina Panthers 2024 Vault Season Ticket Package

Kristi Coleman, team president of the Carolina Panthers, helped to introduce the new ticket Tuesday at The Vault at Bank of America Stadium.

"Today, the Carolina Panthers are proud to partner with the North Carolina Education Lottery to offer Panthers fans the opportunity to purchase a Carolina Panthers branded scratch-off ticket for the first time since 2020,” she said.

The new Carolina Panthers tickets make for the third time the lottery and the Panthers have teamed up to create winning experiences for North Carolinians. The first Carolina Panthers ticket was launched in 2016 and the second in 2020.

