Nash County man wins millions from lottery using kids and grandkids birthdays

“I won on numbers I picked from birthdays of my kids and grandkids.”

MIDDLESEX, N.C. — This North Carolina man turned $3 into millions after playing in Saturday's NC Education Lottery's Powerball drawing.

Robert Crumel of Middlesex bought his ticket from the Murphy Express on East Gannon Avenue in Zebulon. Crumel matched all five white balls to win a whopping $2 million.

“I called my whole family, all my kids,” Crumel recalled. “I won on numbers I picked from the birthdays of my kids and grandkids.”

After federal and state tax withholding, Crumel got to walk away with $1,425,012. He said he will use the winnings to help his family. So sweet!

“I needed it and my family needed it too,” he said.

Monday's Powerball drawing offers a $1.04 billion jackpot or $478.2 million in cash, the fourth largest in Powerball history, the NC Education Lottery said.

The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

You can buy your ticket anywhere lottery tickets are sold or play online on the NC Education Lottery website or app.

