North Carolina woman wins $200K from $5 scratch-off

Harnett County woman Linda Benefiel got the surprise of a lifetime after winning $200,000 from a $5 scratch-off ticket

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. — “It was surreal and just overwhelming,” Linda Benefiel said. “We’re still in awe.”

The Harnett County woman said she will never forget the feeling of winning a $200,000 scratch-off prize.

After getting home from work Monday night, Benefiel said a Lightning 7’s scratch-off was waiting for her.

“My honey bought it for me,” Benefiel said. “He said for some reason that one stood out to him.”

Her husband bought the lucky $5 ticket from Chalybeate Store on U.S. 401 North in Fuquay-Varina. Benefiel said that she started scratching the ticket and was in shock after seeing how much she'd won. Benefiel shared the good news with her husband.

“He got so excited and said, ‘We won $200?’” she recalled. “I told him, ‘No, we won $200,000. Next thing I know we were both crying.”

Benefiel arrived at lottery headquarters Wednesday to claim her prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,501.

“We decided we are going to pay off our mortgage,” she said. “It’s such a wonderful feeling.”

The Lightning 7’s game debuted in June with six $200,000 top prizes. There's still a chance for more winners as three $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.