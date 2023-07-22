Two North Carolinians win $1 million in Mega Millions lottery

The odds of winning $1 million by matching all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.

RALEIGH, N.C. — These two North Carolina residents won big on Friday.

Both winners bought $2 Mega Millions tickets that matched all five white balls, winning each $1 million prize.

The NC Education Lottery said the odds of matching the numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 12.6 million.

Winners have 180 days to claim the prize.

According to the NC Education Lottery, North Carolina was one of five states with $1 million winners. Other winners are from Florida, New Jersey, California, and Michigan.

The Mega Millions jackpot is still up for grabs, reaching $820 million for Tuesday's drawing. The odds of grabbing the jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million, said the NC Education Lottery.

You can buy a Mega Millions ticket anywhere lottery tickets are sold or you can play online.

