Mayodan man wins $200K in second-chance lottery game

60 million people entered the second-chance drawing and this Mayodan man lucked up!

MAYODAN, N.C. — Everyone deserves a second chance —even in the lottery.

The odds just so happen to be in this Mayodan man's favor.

Donald Bien won a $200,000 prize in a second-chance drawing Wednesday. The drawing had more than 60 million entries.

Bien took home $142,500 after taxes.

HOW TO ENTER

Players get a second chance with their Multiply the Cash tickets by scanning the tickets into their lottery accounts where they are automatically entered into the next drawing. Bien won the top prize in the third of four 2023 Multiply the Cash second-chance drawings. The final drawing will be Feb. 7.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.8 million daily on average for education. For details on how $4.9 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Rockingham County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

