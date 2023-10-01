North Carolina ticket wins $2 million Powerball prize

The lucky ticketholder spent an extra dollar for the Power Play ticket. It doubled the prize to $2 million when the 2X multiplier hit.

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — A lucky Powerball ticket in North Carolina won $2 million in Monday's drawing. A winner hasn't come forward.

The ticket came from Wegmans on Ligon Mill Road in Wake Forest. It matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million. Because the ticketholder spent the extra dollar to get the $3 Power Play ticket, their prize doubled to $2 million when the 2X multiplier hit.

The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million. The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim the prize.

Wednesday's Powerball drawing offers a $236 million jackpot or $116 million in cash.

