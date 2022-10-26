Pilot Mountain woman wins $100k from $30 scratch-off ticket

Dana Pruitt said they didn't have the ticket she wanted, so she chose a Fabulous Fortune ticket instead and won a grand prize!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — When this Pilot Mountain woman couldn't buy the scratch-off she wanted, she chose a Fabulous Fortune ticket instead.

Guess what?

It was her lucky day because she won a $100,000 prize.

Dana Pruitt said the ticket that wasn't her first choice, but it turned out to be her best choice.

“The odd thing is the ticket I purchased was not even the one I was looking for,” Pruitt said. “They were sold out of my first choice.”

After settling for her second choice, she scratched the ticket in the parking lot and to her surprise, jackpot!

“When I scratched it, I about had a heart attack,” Pruitt said. “It shocked me.”

62-year-old Pruitt bought a $30 ticket from Mayberry Mart on East Pine Street in Mount Airy.

“This is the best win I’ve ever had,” Pruitt said. “I’m still in shock to be honest with you.”

She took home $71,019 after taxes.

Pruitt said she's saving most of the money for retirement, but she might plan a trip to New England.

Fabulous Fortune debuted in July with six $3 million prizes and 18 $100,000 prizes. Three $3 million top prizes with 11 $100,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.