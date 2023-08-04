Son helps Pineville man win $1 million dollar prize

David Morris said one of his sons gave him the winning numbers.

A Pineville man has his family to thank for helping him become a millionaire.

David Morris said he usually doesn't play the Mega Millions but after seeing the prize money —he decided to take a chance.

He said one of his sons gave him the winning numbers and he went to the 7-Eleven on South Polk Street.

When he heard the winning $1 million ticket was bought in Pineville and had not been claimed, he couldn't believe it.

"I started hyperventilating,” he laughed. “I called my wife at work and told her to come home right away.”

Morris claimed his prize Friday and after taxes took home $712,501.

Morris said he and his family already have plans for the money.

“We want to buy some land up in the Smoky Mountains where my wife is from,” he said.

Morris said he still plans to try for the $1.35 billion jackpot in Friday's drawing. It ranks as the fourth largest in U.S. history.

