Chances to win big! Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots total $861 million this weekend

Powerball and Mega Millions players have two chances to win big this weekend! The jackpots combined are a total of $861 million.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Friday's Mega Millions winner could win a $368 million annuity or take home $193.4 million in cash. While Saturday’s Powerball jackpot stands at a $493 million annuity worth $258.3 million in cash.

This month, Mega Millions and Powerball players have already won 12 prizes ranging from $10,000 to $1 million. Executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery, Mark Michalko, said that there have been a lot of big wins across the state this month

“It’s important for players to remember there are nine different ways to win so check your tickets carefully after each drawing. Good luck this weekend,” said Michalko.

On Tuesday, two $3 tickets matched four white balls and the yellow Megaball to win $10,000. This amount quickly turned to $40,000 when 4X Megaplier hit. The winners purchased their tickets in Saint Pauls in Robeson County using Online Play and in Charlotte at the QuikTrip on South Boulevard.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million and 1 in 302 million for the Mega Millions jackpot.

Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at lottery retail locations or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com.

Ticket sales help the lottery raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education across the state. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in North Carolina, click on the “Impact” section of their website.

