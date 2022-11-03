Wednesday's Powerball drawing produces 13 big prizes, including $1 million

Saturday's jackpot climbs to $1.5 billion making it the third largest in U.S. history.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Powerball players who tried their luck in Wednesday's Powerball drawing won 13 big prizes throughout the state as the jackpot continues to grow, reaching $1.5 billion for Saturday's drawing.

North Carolinians can play for a $1.5 billion Powerball jackpot that is worth $745.9 million in cash Saturday. The jackpot is the second largest Powerball jackpot and third largest in U.S. lottery history.

In Wednesday's drawing, one lucky ticket in North Carolina matched all five white balls to win $1 million. The ticket was purchased at the Sheetz on Charlotte Highway in Iredell County.

Another lucky $3 Power Play ticket matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. The ticket doubled to $100,000 when the 2X Power Play multiplier hit. The ticket was purchased at the Food Lion on New Bern Avenue in Raleigh.

Eleven other lucky $2 tickets matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000 in Wednesday's drawing. Those wins occurred in cities throughout the state.

The odds of matching numbers on four white balls and the Powerball are 1 in 913,000. The winners have 180 days to claim their prize.

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery's website or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.