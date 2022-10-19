Powerball jackpot exceeds half a billion dollars

The odds of winning are 1 in 292 million.

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Powerball game just crossed a major milestone as it now offers a jackpot that exceeds half a billion dollars.

Wednesday's jackpot stands at a $508 million annuity that is worth $256.3 million in cash.

"This marks only the second time this year that the Powerball jackpot has eclipsed $500 million," said executive director Mark Michalko.

While the Powerball jackpot remains up for grabs, North Carolinians are winning lots of other prizes in the game. More than 18,000 players took home prizes in Monday's drawing.

The current Powerball run has made over $5.7 million in prizes for North Carolina players since it started in August.

