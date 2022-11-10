Powerball climbs even higher after winless Wednesday drawing

Powerball's jackpot rose to $420 million for Wednesday's drawing, but the lottery's winless streak continues.

WASHINGTON — It was yet another winless night for lottery players Wednesday.

Powerball's jackpot rose to $420 million but nobody will take home the prize.

The lottery game hasn't seen a jackpot winner in weeks. The prize now shoots up to an estimated $454 million for the next drawing as the grand prize inches closer to half a billion dollars.

The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday were 14-30-41-42-59 with the Powerball 6 and Power Play 5.

Players can continue to gamble their chances for the prize as it grows closer to becoming one of the top 10 largest Powerball jackpot prizes. The next drawing is on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Players must match all five numbers and the Powerball to win the grand prize. The odds of that happening? Less than 1 in 292 million.

Powerball isn't the only lottery game with a steaming jackpot, as the Mega Millions has also remained winless for several months.

With no winners on Tuesday, the Mega Millions soared to $494 million for Friday's drawing. A lump cash option, which most winners opt for, is set for $248.7 million. This is the third time this year the Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $400 million, according to Mega Millions.

A near-record $1.377 billion jackpot had Americans in a lottery frenzy in July until a winner in Illinois took home the grand prize. Two people came forward last month to claim that prize but chose to stay anonymous.