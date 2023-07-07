'Still doesn’t feel real' | Charlotte man wins Powerball playing for late dad

“My dad died about two years ago and I decided to keep playing because that’s what he did,” Alan Aguilera said. “I just thought I would continue the tradition on.”

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte man who plays Powerball, because his late father loved to play, won big this week!

Aguilera bought his lucky $3 Quick Pick ticket for the June 24 Powerball drawing using Online Play. He matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. His prize tripled to $150,000 when the 3X multiplier hit.

“I came back from a concert that night and looked at my phone,” he recalled. “I was like, ‘Oh this can’t be real.’”

Aguilera claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $106,876.

“I’m blessed,” he said. “It still doesn’t feel real.”

He plans to use some of his winnings on an upcoming medical procedure and put the rest in savings.

