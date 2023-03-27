Lottery officials said the $3 Power Play ticket was purchased for the Oct. 5 drawing and will expire on Tuesday, April 4.

GASTONIA, N.C. — People who have played Powerball in North Carolina, especially those around Gastonia, should double-check any tickets they have to see if they are the winner of an unclaimed $100,000 prize.

Lottery officials said the $3 Power Play ticket was purchased for the Oct. 5 drawing and will expire on Tuesday, April 4. It was sold at the Lake Wylie Mini Mart on 7015 Union Road in Gastonia.

The ticket matched the numbers on four white balls and the red Powerball in the drawing to win the $100,000 prize. The winning numbers for the drawing were:

26-30-33-37-62-6

“Search everywhere you keep your tickets and double-check any you have to see if you have the winning ticket,” Mark Michalko, executive director of the lottery, said. “We hope that whoever purchased this ticket comes forward to claim their prize soon so we can celebrate their big win with them.”

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.



To claim the prize, the ticket must be presented at lottery headquarters in Raleigh by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4. This deadline ends the 180-day period for winners to claim prizes from the Oct. 5 drawing.

