Powerball to offer half a billion-dollar jackpot

North Carolinians have the chance to play for a Powerball jackpot Saturday night set at $523 million.

According to the NC Education Lottery, the Powerball jackpot weighs in at $523 million as an annuity, or $379 million cash.

“Winning a half-billion-dollar jackpot would be life-changing” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We would love to see someone in North Carolina win. If you try your luck, remember it only takes one ticket to win.”

Powerball offers nine ways to win, with prizes ranging from $4 to the jackpot.

In Wednesday’s drawing, there were 35,295 winning tickets in North Carolina, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Powerball drawings are now held three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

The jackpot stands as the largest in eight months and ranks as the 10th largest in Powerball history.

