Randolph County woman wins first $100,000 Millionaire Maker prize

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Shirley Probert of Trinity, NC won the first $100,000 prize in the new Millionaire Maker game!
According to the NC Education Lottery, Probert bought her winning $30 ticket from the Quick Mart on West Main Street in Jamestown.
She claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $70,759 after federal and state tax withholdings.
Millionaire Maker launched this month with 30 top prizes of $1 million and 10 $100,000 prizes. Twenty-nine top prizes and nine $100,000 prizes still remain to be won.