Randolph County woman wins first $100,000 Millionaire Maker prize

According to the NC Education Lottery, Probert bought her winning $30 ticket from the Quick Mart on West Main Street in Jamestown.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Shirley Probert of Trinity, NC won the first $100,000 prize in the new Millionaire Maker game!

She claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $70,759 after federal and state tax withholdings.