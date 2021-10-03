x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Lottery

Randolph County woman wins first $100,000 Millionaire Maker prize

According to the NC Education Lottery, Probert bought her winning $30 ticket from the Quick Mart on West Main Street in Jamestown.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Shirley Probert of Trinity, NC won the first $100,000 prize in the new Millionaire Maker game!

According to the NC Education Lottery, Probert bought her winning $30 ticket from the Quick Mart on West Main Street in Jamestown.

She claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $70,759 after federal and state tax withholdings.

Millionaire Maker launched this month with 30 top prizes of $1 million and 10 $100,000 prizes. Twenty-nine top prizes and nine $100,000 prizes still remain to be won.

Related Articles