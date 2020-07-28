A trip to see her brother made a Randolph County woman $200,000 richer

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Visiting family can cost money, but it made a Randolph County woman $200,000 richer. Hortencia Martinez was on her way to visit her brother when she stopped at Mario’s Deli & Grill in Wendell and bought two $5 tickets.
Once she got to her brother’s place she scratched the tickets and found out she had won!
“I was in disbelief. My brother didn’t say anything. He just couldn’t believe it,” Martinez said.
She claimed her prize on Monday and took home $141,501 after taxes. Martinez said she plans on saving most of the money.