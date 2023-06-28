Reidsville woman uses lottery winnings to pay her bills

Patricia Neal of Reidsville won a $100,000 prize from a $20 100X The Cash scratch-off ticket.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Patricia Neal of Reidsville bought a scratch-off ticket Sunday night with her husband and couldn’t believe it when she saw a $100,000 prize.

“We saw all those zeroes and were like, ‘Is this for real?’” she recalled. “We were so shocked.”

Neal purchased her $20 100X The Cash ticket from the Freeway Mart on Freeway Drive in Reidsville.

“We really needed this,” Neal said.

Neal took home $71,256 after taxes.

“I'm still just amazed right now,” she shared. “I’m so happy.”

Neal said she plans to use the prize winnings to pay bills.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $4.9 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Rockingham County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

