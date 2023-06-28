Reidsville woman uses lottery winnings to pay her bills

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — Patricia Neal of Reidsville bought a scratch-off ticket Sunday night with her husband and couldn’t believe it when she saw a $100,000 prize.
“We saw all those zeroes and were like, ‘Is this for real?’” she recalled. “We were so shocked.”
Neal purchased her $20 100X The Cash ticket from the Freeway Mart on Freeway Drive in Reidsville.
“We really needed this,” Neal said.
Neal took home $71,256 after taxes.
“I'm still just amazed right now,” she shared. “I’m so happy.”
Neal said she plans to use the prize winnings to pay bills.
Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $4.9 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Rockingham County last year, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.
