Retired construction worker buys winning lottery scratch -ff in Reidsville

A retired construction worker used his winnings from a previous ticket to buy one Big Cash Payout ticket, winning $100,000.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — This Triad man got some bucks in the bank!

Garry Fountain of Reidsville used the winnings from a previous lottery ticket to buy a $20 scratch-off ticket, coming out $100,000 richer.

Fountain, a retired construction worker, stopped at the One Stop Grocery on Vance Street in Reidsville to buy one Big Cash Payout ticket.

He claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $71,256 after taxes.

Fountain said he will use his big win to make his retirement “more enjoyable.”

Big Cash Payout launched in July with four $2 million top prizes and eight $100,000 prizes. Three $2 million top prizes and six $100,000 remain to be won.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise an average of $2.5 million a day for education. For details on how $4.9 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Rockingham County in 2022, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.

