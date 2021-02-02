‘It feels wonderful’: Rockingham County man wins $110,000 Cash 5 jackpot

William Hughes of Madison bought his lucky ticket for the Jan. 30 drawing at the Checkers Grill and Grocery on West Academy Street and walked away with $110,000.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A man from Rockingham County won big after trying his luck on a $1 Cash 5 ticket that scored him over $100,000.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $77,825.

“It feels wonderful,” he said as he claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

He said he plans to buy some new equipment for his towing business and “pay some bills off.”

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Monday’s jackpot is $110,000.