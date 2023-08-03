A $10,000 Mega Millions lottery ticket was sold in Greensboro

The ticket was bought at the Sheetz gas station on New Garden Road.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four tickets in North Carolina matched four white balls and the yellow Megaball in the August 1, 2023 drawing. Those matches add up to $10,000. According to the NC Education Lottery here is where the winning tickets were sold:

Sheetz on New Garden Road, Greensboro

Circle K on NC 27 W, Sanford

Food Lion on Fayetteville Road, Raleigh

Walmart on US 70, Newport

One person bought a $1 Million ticket at the 7-Eleven on South Polk Street in Pineville. The odds of matching numbers on all five balls were one in 12.6 million.

Winners have 180 days to claim their prizes. The winning numbers were: 8 24 30 45 61 BALL: 12

The next drawing for the Mega Millions jackpot is Friday, August 4, 2023. The jackpot is now at $1.25 Billion. This is the fourth largest in Mega Millions history and the sixth largest in U.S. history.

Now, if you're looking for a lottery win that is more of a possibility. You might try a scratch-off ticket. The NC Education Lottery posts the value of the prizes for each scratch-off game and how many remaining winners are out there. You can scroll down through the entire list of scratch-offs to see which ones look the best to you.

The one with the biggest prize money and the most remaining tickets that we found is the Millionaire Maker. Right now, there are 14 tickets with a million-dollar prize floating around the state. Most other games with that kind of prize money have less than three out there.

It's called the North Carolina Education Lottery, so no matter what, any win is a win for our schools, right? Here's how it shakes out. for every $2 spent on a lottery ticket through the North Carolina Educational Lottery, the state says about sixty cents will end up going to schools. That's what's left over after prizes are paid out and administrative costs.

What does that look like in dollars and cents to our local schools? In total, $929 million for schools in our state. For example, Guilford County's share of that was $33 Million last year. Keep in mind, the school system's budget is just under a Billion dollars ($999,705,748.) so lottery money does not cover the costs.