South Carolina man wins lottery, cashes in just down the road

A Midlands man didn't have to wait long to cash in on his winning ticket.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — You might call it a winning combination - a jackpot ticket purchased just down the road from where winners get their money.

Fortunately for a Midlands man, he was just lucky enough to have that happen. The winner told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that he bought the $10 scratch-off at the City Food Mart on North Main Street and scratched it off just outside.

It was at this point that he learned that he had won the jackpot of the $300,000 Fun Fortune game. He told lottery officials he was surprised.

As for how and win to get the money, he didn't have a lot of logistics to figure out. The lottery claims center was only about 6 miles away on Assembly Street. So into town he went.

The winner said he plans to use the money for repairs and invest the rest.

The odds of winning the big prize were 1 in 900,000. It's unclear what the odds were to find the jackpot in the lottery's backyard.