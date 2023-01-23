Surry Co. man is $100K richer after lucky lottery scratch-off win

59-year-old Craig Cox, of Mount Airy, won $100,000 in Bonus Cash from a promotion without evening knowing he was entered into the promotion.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Craig Cox of Mount Airy became the second winner of the $100,000 top prize in the Cash 5 Bonus Cash promotion after unknowingly entering into the promotion.

“Most of the time when I play Cash 5 I buy five tickets,” Cox said. “I guess this was a lucky break for me.”

Cox, a 59-year-old warehouse worker, purchased his Cash 5 ticket from Cupboard #2 on Old U.S. 601 in Mount Airy. He took home $71,250 after taxes.

“This is definitely going to help me,” he said.

Cox said he plans to use his winnings to do some home renovations.

More about the Bonus Cash Drawing

Players who spend $5 or more on a single Carolina Cash 5 ticket receive an entry into the drawing. Cox’s lucky break occurred last Monday in the second drawing for the promotion. Each drawing offers one prize of $100,000 and 40 prizes of $500.

The Cash 5 Bonus Cash Drawing promotion runs through Jan. 29. with one more drawing scheduled. The entry deadline for the last drawing will be this Sunday. The drawing is scheduled for Monday.

Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Monday’s jackpot is $331,000.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise an average of $2.5 million a day for education. Last year, Surry County received $6 million, including a $1.7 million school construction grant, to support education programs in the county.

