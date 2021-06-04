‘This is coming at a really good time’: Winston-Salem man wins $288,925 prize after buying $5 ticket

William Millaway of Winston-Salem bought his lucky ticket at the Harris Teeter on Robinhood Village Drive.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Forsyth County man won big after trying his luck on a $5 Fast Play ticket that won him over $288,000.

William Millaway of Winston-Salem bought his lucky ticket at the Harris Teeter on Robinhood Village Drive and walked away with a $288,925 jackpot prize.

After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $204,416.

“This is coming at a really good time for me,” Millaway said.

He claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

“I had a hard start to the year. This will fix it up some,” Millaway said.

The odds of winning a Fast Play jackpot are 1 in 240,000.

