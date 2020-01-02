JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — Friday's Mega Millions drawing just turned someone's frown upside down in Onslow county.

Although the $100+ million dollar jackpot has not been won and will rise to a total of $168 million on Tuesday, someone's lucky ticket did win $1 million dollars.

If you purchased a ticket at Dempsey's Kwik Mart on Catherine Lake Road in Jacksonville, NC I suggest you check your ticket immediately!

The $2 ticket matched the numbers on the five white balls (28, 31, 33, 57, 62) beating odds of 1 and 12.6 million.

All Mega Millions players who purchased their tickets from this store need to check their tickets because the lucky winner only has 180 days to claim their prize.

