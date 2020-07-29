'I had to sit down, my legs got so weak' | Uber Eats driver turns $10 tip into $200,000 lottery win!

“It’s hard to explain,” said Wishon through “happy tears.” “I’m overwhelmed.”

Uber Eats driver, Keith Wishon of Lewisville, used a $10 tip to try his hand on a $2000,000 Triple Play ticket and scored the top prize!

According to a release from the NC Education Lottery, Wishon bought a few scratch-off tickets at the 4 Brothers gas station on Shallowford Road in Lewisville following one of his shifts.

After he went home, in which he shares with his 93-year-old mother, is when Wishon found out his good luck! “I had to sit down, my legs got so weak,” he recalled.

Wishon said he shared the lucky ticket with his brother and mother and said they were all in complete shock.

“We were kind of all in shock,” said Wishon. “We had nothing to say. We couldn’t believe it! We kept looking at the ticket, checking it and checking it and checking it.”

Wishon claimed his prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After federal and state tax withholdings he took home $141,501.

“It’s hard to explain,” said Wishon through “happy tears.” “I’m overwhelmed.”