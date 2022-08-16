Winston-Salem, Clay County residents win huge prizes in Monday's Powerball drawing

Two NC residents won major prizes in Monday's drawings.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Clay County resident bought a Powerball ticket from a grocery store for Monday's drawing and won a $1 million prize, the largest prize won nationally in the drawing.

The lucky winner bought the ticket at the Ingles on U.S. 64 East in Hayesville.

The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million and the $2 ticket matched all five.

The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

Another winner from Winston-Salem holds a ticket worth $100,000 after buying a $3 Power Play ticket using Online Play on the lottery's website.

Their ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball to win $50,000, and the prize doubled to $100,000 after the 2X multiplier hit.

No one won Monday's jackpot so, the Powerball jackpot climbs to $66 million as an annuity prize for $38.3 million cash for Wednesday's drawing. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location, through Online Play on the lottery's website or by using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise about $2.5 million a day for education.