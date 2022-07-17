Check your Powerball ticket | One lucky person won a $1 million prize

The lucky winner purchased the ticket at the Harris Teeter on South Tryon Street in Charlotte. They'll have 180 days to claim their $1 million prize.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Did you purchase a $2 Powerball ticket at a Harris Teeter in Charlotte?

If so, you might have a million dollars waiting on you!

The NC Education Lottery said someone brought a Powerball ticket from a grocery store after matching the numbers on all five white balls.

The lucky winner purchased the ticket at the Harris Teeter on South Tryon Street. They'll have 180 days to claim their $1 million prize.

Since no one won Saturday's jackpot, the Powerball jumped to $89 as an annuity prize or $51.7 million cash.