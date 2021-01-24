Powerball ticket sold in Forsyth County wins $1 million prize!

The lucky winner bought the ticket at the Family Fare on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem. They have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Saturday’s Powerball drawing resulted in a $1 million prize for someone who purchased a ticket at a convenience store in Forsyth County.

The lucky winner bought the ticket at the Family Fare on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.

The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 5-8-17-27-28. The odds of matching all five white balls in a Powerball drawing are 1 in 11.6 million, according to the NC Education Lottery.

In addition, a second lucky ticket sold in North Carolina won a $50,000 prize in the drawing. It was sold at the Snack Shop on N.C. 55 in Cary.