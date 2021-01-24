Powerball ticket sold in Forsyth County wins $1 million prize!

RALEIGH, N.C. — Saturday’s Powerball drawing resulted in a $1 million prize for someone who purchased a ticket at a convenience store in Forsyth County.
The lucky winner bought the ticket at the Family Fare on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery.
The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls, 5-8-17-27-28. The odds of matching all five white balls in a Powerball drawing are 1 in 11.6 million, according to the NC Education Lottery.
In addition, a second lucky ticket sold in North Carolina won a $50,000 prize in the drawing. It was sold at the Snack Shop on N.C. 55 in Cary.
The release stated that the winners have 180 days from the drawing to claim their prizes.