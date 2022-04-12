Winston-Salem man wins $1 million prize off $30 scratch-off ticket

Roland Oliver won $1 million after buying a $10 million colossal cash ticket from the J&B Food Mart on Germanton Road.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man from Winston-Salem just hit big thanks to the help of a $30 scratch-off ticket.

Oliver had the option of either receiving the prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000.

He chose the lump sum of $600,000. After required state and federal tax withholdings he took home $426,069.

