Winston-Salem man is 'lucky for life' after winning yearly prize

A Winston-Salem man lands a $25,000 prize for life after playing a $2 ticket.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Carl Fargervik Jr. played numbers in the Lucky for Life game that holds a special significance for him and his wife, and that brought them a $25,000 a year for life prize.

"I always play our wedding, anniversary and birthdays," he said.

Fargervik, 67, said his wife checked the numbers and he knew something happened by the look on her face.

"She looked at me with her eyes bugged out, and then she just said we won," he said.

Fargervik bought his lucky $2 ticket for the December 28 drawing from the Quality Mart on River Ridge Drive in Winston-Salem. He won his prize by matching all five white balls in the drawing.

He claimed his prize Thursday and had the choice of receiving $25,000 a year each year for the rest of his life or a $390,000 lump sum.

He chose the $390,000 lump sum.

"I'm retired so that's a nice nest egg to have," Fargervik said.

He said he will put some money in the bank, give some to charity and maybe take some trips.