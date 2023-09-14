Winston-Salem man wins $100,000 on $25 scratch-off ticket

Mohammad Ashraf bought a ticket on his day off. He won big!

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Mohammad Ashraf of Winston-Salem took a chance on a $25 scratch-off ticket and won big - 100,000!

Ashraf was on his day off when he bought his lucky Extreme Cash ticket from S & K Food Mart on Thomasville Road in Winston-Salem where he works.

He claimed his prize Wednesday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,257.