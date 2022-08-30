Winston-Salem man takes chance on dollar ticket, wins Cash 5 jackpot prize

Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Tuesday's jackpot is $146,000.

Example video title will go here for this video

RALEIGH, N.C. — Rolf Ozamiz took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and collected $322,865 jackpot in the March 3 drawing, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Winners have 180 days to claim their prize before it expires. Ozamiz claimed his ticket's expiration date.

He bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from the Speedway on Yadkinville Road in Winston-Salem. He collected his prize Monday and took home $229,267 after taxes.