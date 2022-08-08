Winston-Salem man wins $110,000 playing Cash 5 online

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Eric Newton of Winston-Salem turned his $1 into $110,000 after hitting the jackpot in the July 28 Cash 5 drawing.
He bought the lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play on the lottery's website. Newton collected his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After state and federal taxes, he took home just over $78,000.
Cash 5 is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.
Cash 5, Mega Millions, Lucky For Life, and Powerball can all be played online through NC Education Lottery's website.
Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. Monday’s jackpot is $438,000.