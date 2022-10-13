Yadkin County man celebrates $250,000 lottery win

His ticket was purchased from 1 Stop #6 on West Mountain Street in Kernersville.

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. — Darrell Gilmore of Jonesville tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize.

Gilmore bought his lucky 20X The Cash ticket from 1 Stop #6 on West Mountain Street in Kernersville. He collected his prize Tuesday.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. A $1.44 million grant, using money raised by the lottery, is helping Yadkin County with roofing projects at three elementary schools.

For other details on other ways Yadkin County benefits from lottery funds, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the "Impact" section.

