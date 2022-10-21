Yanceyville woman wins jackpot from $5 scratch-off ticket

YANCEYVILLE, N.C. — Feeling lucky?
Well, Ve'Cara Lipscomb of Blanch was. She turned $5 to $200,000.
Lipscomb works at the Westside Shell on US 158 in Yanceyville. While at work, she decided to buy a Bonus Bucks ticket.
She took home $142,021 after taxes Thursday.
Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. A $15 million grant, using money raised by the lottery, helped Caswell County build the brand-new Bartlett Yancey Senior High School.
