John B. Castleman statue removed from Cherokee Triangle

Mayor Greg Fischer's office said it will go into storage in anticipation of moving to Cave Hill Cemetery.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More than a year after the Landmarks Commission voted to remove the John B. Castleman statue from Cherokee Triangle, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's office said it is officially coming down.

Crews began taking the monument down at 6 a.m. after a Jefferson Circuit Court judge ruled Friday afternoon that the city has the right to remove it.

The statue will be moved to a city storage facility in anticipation of moving to Cave Hill Cemetery, where Castleman is buried.

Fischer first announced plans to move the monument in August 2018 after a report issued by the Public Art and Monuments Advisory Committee, however the Friends of Louisville Public Art appealed the decision to Jefferson Circuit Court.

Fischer said the change sends an important message after weeks of unrest and fellow leaders announcing similar plans to remove Confederate monuments.

"Too many people are suffering today because the promises of justice and equality enshrined in our Constitution are unfulfilled by a society that devalues African-American lives and denies African Americans justice, opportunity and equity," Fischer said. "That’s got to change. People want and deserve action. We need a transformation."

The attorney for the Friends of Louisville Public Art said it plans to file a motion asking the Circuit Court to vacate its order, saying it failed to consider its argument that Louisville Metro employees in the Ladmarks Commission and advisory committee who should have recused themselves from voting did not.

The mayor's office said no decision has been made on what will replace the statue.

