LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Louisville has fired coach Bobby Petrino.

First reported by Yahoo, Petrino has been dismissed after a 2-8 record this season.

“We want to thank Bobby for guiding our football program to some of the better seasons we have had historically at UofL during his two separate tenures here,” Director of Athletics Vince Tyra said. “However, at this time we feel the program needs different leadership and we owe it to our student-athletes and fans to get this turned around.”

In nine years at Louisville, Petrino posted a 77-35 record, tying the school record for wins in 2006 with a 12-1 mark.

Petrino is owed a $14.1 million buyout by the university that will be paid out over the next few years, a source told ESPN.

A national search for Petrino's replacement will begin immediately,

The Cardinals finish the season with home games against ranked teams in NC State and Kentucky.

