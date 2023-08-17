Madalina Cojocari's grandmother: Chris Palmiter 'gave her over to traffickers'

Rodica Cojocari spoke to WCNC Charlotte Thursday while her daughter and her son-in-law appeared in court to face charges of failing to report Madalina as missing.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORNELIUS, N.C. — While her daughter faced a judge Thursday morning, Rodica Cojocari spoke to WCNC Charlotte, sharing what she feels happened to Madalina Cojocari.

Then-11-year-old Madalina Cojocari disappeared on Nov. 23, 2022, but she wasn't reported missing by her mother Diana Cojocari until weeks later. Both Diana Cojocari and Madalina's stepfather Christopher Palmiter are facing several charges connected to Madalina's mysterious disappearance.

Rodica Cojocari, Diana Cojocari's mother, told WCNC Charlotte she knows what happened to her precious Madalina.

"My granddaughter is alive, but she's been kidnapped," Rodica Cojocari told WCNC Charlotte's Lexi Wilson.

Rodica Cojocari believes her daughter Diana Cojocari, along with Madalina, were sold to traffickers for $5 million.

Search warrants from March 2023 showed Diana Cojocari had asked a distant relative if he would help with "smuggling" her and Madalina away. She also told him she was in a "bad relationship" with her husband Christopher Palmiter and that she wanted a divorce.

"Chris Palmiter is the instrument," Rodica Cojocari said. "He stalked them for two years. The had no documents in his home. He stole their documents and held them in the home ... like prisoners."

Those same search warrants listed an inventory of items seized from Diana Cojocari's car, which included a debit card belonging to Diana Cojocari, Madalina's Romanian and Moldovan passports, Diana Cojocari's Romanian passport and miscellaneous education certificate and work documents found in the center console.

According to those search warrants, investigators reviewed phone records revealing "extensive communication on Dec. 2, 2022" with that relative. That person's phone records showed "multiple calls to phone numbers belonging to unidentified targets involved in ongoing T3 drug/narcotic trafficking investigations."

WCNC Charlotte has learned a "T3" investigation involves a wiretap of a phone.

The warrants show drugs were not found in the car or house this time, but it’s unclear if they were during other searches, that information was redacted from previous court documents.

"Lately, he would use narcotics to make them sleep, both Madalina and Diana" Rodica Cojocari alleged. "He used these narcotics in their juice. Diana and Madalina drank it, and he took Madalina out of the bedroom and gave her over to traffickers. I don't know to whom."

Madalina was last seen publicly getting off of her school bus on Nov. 21, 2022. Her mother later told police she saw her daughter last on Nov. 23, 2022, but she did not report her missing for three weeks. When asked why it took so long, she told police she "didn't want to start a conflict" with her husband.

That three-week period violates Caylee's Law. Cojocari and Palmiter were arrested on Dec. 17, 2022.

As for why Madalina has not been found alive yet, Rodica Cojocari believes Madalina had to undergo plastic surgery to disguise her appearance.

Both Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter maintain they do not know what happened to Madalina.

"He says he doesn't know anything, but it's not true," Rodica Cojocari insisted. "Our Madalina is alive, and Diana was warned that 'if you tell police anything, I will kill you.' Chris knows who he sold our granddaughter to ... but he is involved with criminals."

Both Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday. Both of them will go to trial.

Cornelius Police are asking anyone with information on Madalina's disappearance to give detectives a call at 704-892-7773.

Note: WCNC instituted a policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.