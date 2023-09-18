x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

'Maddie Strong:' Ohio officer suffers stroke two days before her wedding

'Maddie is a ray of sunshine who lights up any room she walks in with her fun-loving and humorous personality.'
Credit: Willowick Police Department

WILLOWICK, Ohio — The Willowick Police Department is asking for prayers after one of its officers suffered a stroke recently. 

SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter

Last week, a 27-year-old officer named Maddie suffered a stroke just two days before she was set to get married. 

"Maddie is a ray of sunshine who lights up any room she walks in with her fun-loving and humorous personality," the Willowick Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. "We continue to ask for your prayers of support, love, strength, and healing as she continues her journey towards recovery."

We join the Willowick community in wishing Officer Maddie a speedy recovery! 

More from 3News:

Want to be among the first to know the most important local and national news? Download the free WKYC app and get updates right on your phone: Android, Apple.

More Videos

In Other News

Law enforcement gather at funeral for Deputy Auston Reudelhuber

Before You Leave, Check This Out