GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- A person of interest has now been identified in the man posing as a student case on UNC-Greensboro's campus.

UNCG’s External Communications Director, Eden Bloss, released the following:

Person of interest has been identified and is cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing. Because it’s an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further at this time. Safety is our first priority and we are proud that our students feel empowered: if they see something, say something. UNCG Police acted swiftly to address the situation.

Earlier, it was reported that campus police were searching for a man who was allegedly posing as a student on the campus of UNCG.

A student posted on the ‘Wildfire App’ stating that she met the suspect last year while he was posing as a North Carolina A&T student.

She claimed that he takes on a new persona for every person that he meets.

The student also stated through the app that the suspect walks around campus wearing a book bag and hanging out in different campus buildings.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY