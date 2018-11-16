THOMASVILLE, N.C. - The Davidson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man they say threatened to set an apartment on fire that had children inside of it.

The Dispatch reported Davidson County deputies said 41-year-old Buddy Woodrow Rhodes then ran from a responding deputy and punched and attempted to blind the K9, by gouging his eyes.

He was also wanted for a crime in South Carolina.

Rhodes was charged with Felony Attempted First Degree Arson, Misdemeanor Communicating Threats, Resist Arrest, Felony Assault on a Search and Rescue K-9 and Failure to Appear for South Carolina with Extradition. He received a $1,000,000 bond.

