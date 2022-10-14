Man breaks 3-month-old neck; smothers twin infant's face with pillow

ROME, Ga. — Police arrested a man for allegedly breaking a three-month-old infant’s neck and smothering the infant’s twin sisters with a pillow, according to the Rome Police Department.
The report from the police said it happened on October 3. Officers said Robert Terrell Dubose Jr. caused “cruel or excessive physical or mental pain” to 3-month-old twins. He broke the neck of one 3-month-old infant and then put pillows over the sisters “while they were crying,” the department claims.
Rome Police Department arrested the man on three felony charges: two counts of child cruelty and one count of aggravated assault. The report did not say how the twins were doing. Police did not clarify the man and the infants’ relationship.