GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia Police report a man has been arrested after he was caught trying to record under the bathroom stalls at Gastonia's Warlick Family YMCA last week.

Police report Joseph Hodge was arrested in the case.

According to an incident report, a 29-year-old man called police about the incident, which, he said, happened between 5:10 p.m. and 5:23 p.m. last Thursday.

The report noted officers were notified of the incident two days later.

NBC Charlotte reached out to both Gastonia Police and the YMCA for information on the case and awaited a response.

